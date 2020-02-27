Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,940,000 after acquiring an additional 189,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $890,077,000 after acquiring an additional 517,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 850,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 7,672.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after acquiring an additional 559,804 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CXO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

NYSE:CXO opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.20.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

