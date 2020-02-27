Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $72.41 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.20.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

