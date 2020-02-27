Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,413,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,644,000 after buying an additional 535,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,456,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,487,000 after buying an additional 90,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,717,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,105,000 after buying an additional 615,450 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,337,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,157,000 after buying an additional 83,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,914,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $1,838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,245.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.59.

ACGL stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

