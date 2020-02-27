Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Shares in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,034,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Freshpet by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Freshpet by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $67,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $67.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1,117.98 and a beta of 1.02. Freshpet Inc has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $81.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRPT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

