Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after purchasing an additional 502,068 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 140.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 60,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $171,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,896 shares of company stock worth $20,642,312. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.75.

VRSK opened at $163.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.44 and a 52 week high of $171.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.14.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

