Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 200 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after purchasing an additional 247,435 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.65.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $209.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.43. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $201.50 and a 52-week high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total transaction of $443,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

