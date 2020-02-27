Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 57,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,847,000. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV boosted its stake in Globe Life by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $547,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GL shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

