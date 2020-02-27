24,646 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,161,000 after buying an additional 117,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,187,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,800,000 after buying an additional 209,933 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,571,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,337,000 after purchasing an additional 594,452 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,484,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,382,000 after purchasing an additional 316,505 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 395,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

LKQ opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

