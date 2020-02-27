M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Raised by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $153.46 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.03.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

