Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 255,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,156,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3,572.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,217 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth $37,059,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 276.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,573,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth $25,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.16.

MRVL stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

