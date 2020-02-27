ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,415. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $270.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.86 and a 200 day moving average of $241.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $173.19 and a one year high of $299.06.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.