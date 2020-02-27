Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,387,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,053,000 after acquiring an additional 272,675 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,335,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,495,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,846,000 after acquiring an additional 183,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,995,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,547,000 after acquiring an additional 234,289 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE HIG opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.68. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.24%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

