Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,278,000 after buying an additional 7,901,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,613,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,449 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 289.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,439,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,983 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,166,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,473 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $73.89 on Thursday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.27.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELS. ValuEngine lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.