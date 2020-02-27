Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 10,800 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth $262,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 79.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 21.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 167.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $385,891.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $7,098,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.70.

NTRS stock opened at $89.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $83.95 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.59.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

