Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 5,100 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $68.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.48.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

