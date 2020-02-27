Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 5,507 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 75.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $153.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.03. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several research firms have commented on MTB. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Stake Lifted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Stake Lifted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Shares in Freshpet Inc
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Shares in Freshpet Inc
Verisk Analytics, Inc. Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund
Verisk Analytics, Inc. Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 200 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 200 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp
Globe Life Inc. Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund
Globe Life Inc. Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund
24,646 Shares in LKQ Co. Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
24,646 Shares in LKQ Co. Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report