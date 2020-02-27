Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 5,507 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 75.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $153.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.03. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several research firms have commented on MTB. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.