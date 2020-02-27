Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,049 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $180,594.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,605.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,676.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,036 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $106.54 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

