Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,339,000 after buying an additional 922,840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 624.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after buying an additional 479,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after buying an additional 232,493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after buying an additional 169,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 264,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after buying an additional 130,497 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

PPG stock opened at $109.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.44 and a 1 year high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.