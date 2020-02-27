Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 67,498 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 103,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $436,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $87.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $72.42 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

