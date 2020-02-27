Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Shares in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,340,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after acquiring an additional 63,529 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in International Paper by 26.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 992,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 208,937 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 6.9% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 871,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in International Paper by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 777,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in International Paper by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 679,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,858 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Vincent P. Bonnot acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IP opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.56. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $47.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.