Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 75,000 Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,173,000 after purchasing an additional 351,935 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 1.70. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTM. UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

