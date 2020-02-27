Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 6,761 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in McKesson by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,912,000 after buying an additional 482,098 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in McKesson by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after buying an additional 428,224 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in McKesson by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 524,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,529,000 after buying an additional 321,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,749,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

NYSE:MCK opened at $158.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.23. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

