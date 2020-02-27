Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $900,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,215 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 982.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $234.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.66 and its 200 day moving average is $264.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.50.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

