Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,064 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.76.

Shares of DLTR opened at $87.75 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.37 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

