Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 444.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,689,000 after purchasing an additional 148,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,917,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,236,995 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $365.00 on Thursday. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $315.09 and a one year high of $395.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

