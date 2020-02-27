Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 58,549 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 58,549 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after purchasing an additional 599,344 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $87,573,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $73,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $144.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.37. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.76.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

