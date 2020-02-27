Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 500 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 76.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,180 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 82.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CDW by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 496,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 77.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 295,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 128,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

CDW stock opened at $124.84 on Thursday. CDW has a one year low of $90.53 and a one year high of $146.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

