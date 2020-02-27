Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 110,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 193,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,914,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,950,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,319,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,328 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

