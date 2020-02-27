Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Amcor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Amcor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 391,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Amcor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Amcor stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

