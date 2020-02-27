Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $1.05 Million Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,018 shares of company stock worth $28,798,424. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $177.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.39. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $135.97 and a one year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

