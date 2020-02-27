Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 6,346 Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE opened at $159.90 on Thursday. Ferrari NV has a 12-month low of $126.82 and a 12-month high of $180.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.88.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RACE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.