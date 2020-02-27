First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,276 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,635 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 15.2% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Paychex by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 271,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 17.7% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.10 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.66.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

