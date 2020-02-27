First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 926.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

