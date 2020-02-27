Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 230.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

