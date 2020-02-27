First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,845 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.