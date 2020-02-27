Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.09 Million in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,292 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 645.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $457,844.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,988 shares in the company, valued at $31,488,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,313 shares of company stock valued at $6,805,577. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $156.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 2.02. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. JMP Securities raised their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. First Analysis cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.