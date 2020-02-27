Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 8,198 DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,518 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 153.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 58,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

DTE Energy stock opened at $124.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.20.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

