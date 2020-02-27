Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,322 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 715.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,322,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $106,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,636 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,090,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,795,333 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $53,267,000 after purchasing an additional 264,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,739 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 84,621 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,161 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 119,089 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

