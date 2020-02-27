Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,524,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,114,037,000 after purchasing an additional 89,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hess by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $901,185,000 after purchasing an additional 645,446 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hess by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,365,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,056,000 after purchasing an additional 125,139 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Hess by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,041,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Hess by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,016,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 39,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,303,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 342,404 shares of company stock worth $20,407,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $53.58 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

