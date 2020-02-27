5,744 Shares in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,744 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.05.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $190.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $166.57 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

