First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

