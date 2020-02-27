First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,291 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Corteva by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Corteva by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Corteva by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion and a PE ratio of 19.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

