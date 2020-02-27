Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 747,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,977,000 after acquiring an additional 219,062 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 274,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

JNJ stock opened at $143.68 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.