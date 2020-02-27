First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $6,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,000 shares of company stock worth $33,891,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

