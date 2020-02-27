First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $836,000 Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $550.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $410.35 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $579.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.52.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

