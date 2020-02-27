Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 121.02 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ERIC shares. Barclays raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Danske raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.