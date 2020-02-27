Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 37,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT stock opened at $77.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $83.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.00.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.