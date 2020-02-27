Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 850 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,553,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $624,714,000 after purchasing an additional 361,827 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,121,000 after acquiring an additional 359,113 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,996,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after acquiring an additional 257,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $342,032,000 after acquiring an additional 872,416 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,261,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,096,000 after acquiring an additional 65,799 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.08.

NYSE LEA opened at $112.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.24 and its 200 day moving average is $123.35. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.14.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Lear’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.