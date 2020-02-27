Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,078 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,027,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after buying an additional 260,509 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 243,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 118,529 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 43,618 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 22,569.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $88,355.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 301,956 shares in the company, valued at $10,094,389.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,852 shares of company stock worth $2,313,821. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $987.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.92%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

