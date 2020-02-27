Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,765 RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,765 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 180.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 34.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 74.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,860,000 after buying an additional 169,369 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total value of $5,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,197 shares in the company, valued at $41,595,207.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.64, for a total value of $511,865.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,582,563.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,137 shares of company stock worth $27,628,835 in the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $234.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. RingCentral Inc has a 52 week low of $98.19 and a 52 week high of $252.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.59 and its 200 day moving average is $169.13.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on RingCentral from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.10.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

